Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Ruv Draba's avatar
Ruv Draba
8m

This is excellent, Dinah. It's practical, systematic, encouraging rather than directing. Respectful of interest, open-ended, well-informed by *actual* science history rather than the Great Man hagiographies. It's as close to best practice as I could imagine.

It's not just first-rate intellectual parenting. It's good citizenship. My compliments. It's a pleasure to know you.

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Mariam Vossough's avatar
Mariam Vossough
1h

Loved this article.

"Surround her with possibility" is the best advice for any parent of young girls, no matter what they choose to pursue. Show them their choices are limitless before society does the opposite.

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